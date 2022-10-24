There are major delays on the M62 Westbound today after a diesel spill at J24 (Ainley Top).

Two lanes are closed with queueing traffic for ten miles due to earlier jackknifed lorry. T he slip road from the roundabout has also been closed.

There is congestion to Junction 26, for Chain Bar, as vehicles squeeze past the stranded lorry. Travel time is around 1 hour 30 minutes.

National Highways England say delays will continue until tomorrow as an assessment has found that resurfacing is required. This will be completed overnight with a full closure.