Queuing traffic for ten miles and delays of more than an hour on M62 near Leeds after diesel spill
There are major delays on the M62 Westbound today after a diesel spill at J24 (Ainley Top).
Two lanes are closed with queueing traffic for ten miles due to earlier jackknifed lorry. The slip road from the roundabout has also been closed.
There is congestion to Junction 26, for Chain Bar, as vehicles squeeze past the stranded lorry. Travel time is around 1 hour 30 minutes.
National Highways England say delays will continue until tomorrow as an assessment has found that resurfacing is required. This will be completed overnight with a full closure.