Play Brightcove video

Libby Squire's killer Pawel Relowicz has agreed to meet with her mum, Lisa Squire.

Student Libby Squire went missing on a night out in Hull in January 2019. Her body was pulled from the Humber Estuary seven weeks later.

During the search for her, CCTV footage emerged of Libby's final moments. She'd been denied entry to the Welly nightclub and took a taxi in the direction of her home. However, she never made it inside, instead heading away from the house down Beverley Road where it appears she was stalked by Relowicz and subsequently abducted by him.

Pawel Relowicz Credit: Humberside Police

Last year the 28-year-old was jailed for 27 years for raping and murdering Libby.

Earlier this year, in an interview with Calendar, Libby's mother Lisa explained that she wanted to meet Relowicz to find out exactly what happened to her daughter. Now she's revealed he has agreed to do so through a restorative justice charity.

Today we caught up with Lisa Squire and asked her what she hopes will come from it.

"Libby was the type of daughter who would text me in the morning, ring me at lunchtime, text me in the evening, she kept me abreast of what was going on in her life, so for me not to know the last crucial part of her life is really difficult."

Libby Squire Credit: Humberside Police/PA

Lisa Squire says there are many questions she wants to ask Relowicz, adding: "He's the only person that knows how my daughter died, we were unable to find out from the post-mortem. It's incredibly hard not knowing how your child died."

"A lot of people don't understand why I want to go and see him but he is the only one who holds the answers, so for me it's an absolute need".

A date has yet to be set for the meeting, with Relowicz outlining certain conditions that are still to be resolved. Lisa continued: "I have be realistic, he doesn't have to do this, prisoners who take part in restorative justice don't get anything from it...I just need to be in the same space as him and hopefully when we're having a conversation, I might be able to glean some information from him."

"The perpetrator has all the control if they haven't told you how they've murdered your loved one, but I can take back control by saying 'well actually I am here and I would like you to tell me".

She added that she feels that she'd be "letting her daughter down" if she doesn't try to get answers.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...