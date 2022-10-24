Play Brightcove video

A plaque to honour a man who drowned after being chased and racially harassed by police more than fifty years ago has been unveiled for the third time in Leeds.

Two previous attempts to place a memorial of David Oluwale on Leeds Bridge resulted in vandalism.

After the original plaque was stolen in April, a temporary replacement was vandalised just hours later.

The replacement plaque was vandalised in April.

CCTV is now installed on the memorial which is bolted down and has a tracker inside.

The Deputy Mayor of West Yorkshire, Alison Lowe, said his story must be looked back on to avoid similar acts of racism.

She said, "Leeds has to remember the story of David, because if we don't remember we will repeat the mistakes that we made then. The lessons of David's life are one of hope, and I want us to be joyful and hopeful when we remember him, and remember him we must."

Who was David Oluwale?

David Oluwale is thought to be the country's first documented victim of police racism.

He was born in Nigeria in 1930, before emigrating to England in August 1949 by hiding in a cargo ship destined for Hull. He was later jailed for being a stowaway.

When he was released, Leeds became his home and he worked in industries helping rebuild the post-war city.

Mr Oluwale spent his final two years homeless in Leeds city centre, routinely mentally and physically targeted by police officers Inspector Geoffrey Ellerker and Sergeant Kenneth Kitching.

He was chased by the officers towards the River Aire in the early hours of 18 April 1969 - his body was found in the water two weeks later.

David's body was found in the River Aire in 1969.

The officers were acquitted of his manslaughter in November 1971, but were convicted of assaulting Oluwale.

Ellerker received 36 months in prison and Kitching was handed 30 months.

