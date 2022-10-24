Credit: Twitter: @therealbenno

A statue of Margaret Thatcher in her home town of Grantham has been vandalised for the third time since it was installed a few months ago.

"Tories out" in yellow capital letters has been daubed on the monument's plinth in spray paint.

The £300,000 bronze memorial to the former Conservative prime minister was first targeted just hours after it was erected in May, when a university worker threw eggs at the memorial. He was later fined by Lincolnshire Police.

Less than two weeks later, red paint was thrown at the statue on Saturday, May 28. A hammer and sickle – a symbol of the Communist Party – was spray-painted on the fence put up to protect it.

As the Conservative Party chooses its new leader, the commemorative monument has once again been the target of vandalism.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: “Incident 117 of 22 October is a report of criminal damage to the Margaret Thatcher statue on St Peter's Hill, Grantham. This was reported just after 8am.”

No arrests have been made.

The UK's first female prime minister, Baroness Thatcher, was born in Grantham in 1925 and went to school in the market town, where her father was mayor.

The decision to erect a statue to the politician has attracted controversy, with reports suggesting a cup of coffee was thrown over the monument shortly before its unveiling.

The 10.5ft memorial created by sculptor Douglas Jennings, was offered to South Kestevan District Council after original plans for it to be placed near Parliament were rejected by Westminster Council.

A Facebook group proposing an "egg-throwing contest" was created after the council proposed a £100,000 unveiling ceremony.

A worker removes the lifting straps from the newly installed statue of Baroness Margaret Thatcher Credit: PA

A CCTV camera had been installed directly opposite the site on St Peter's Hill to attempt to combat any threats of vandalism, the council said.

