Sheffield's Tobias Weller, known as Captain Tobias, has won GMB Young Fundraiser of the Year at the Daily Mirror Pride of Britain Awards 2022.

The 11-year-old, who lives with autism and cerebal palsy, scooped the award after raising £158,000 for good causes with his walking challenges.

He started fundraising during the pandemic, having been inspired by Captain Sir Tom Moore.

The money Captain Tobias raised went towards a number of charities, including his school and Sheffield Children's Hospital, where he received his treatment.

Tobias Weller raised over £150,000 with his marathon challenges, inspired by Captain Tom Moore

Elsewhere, 78-year-old Sandra Blockley, from Rotherham, won ITV Regional Fundraiser of the Year.

For three decades, she has worked in a charity shop in the town and has organised several community events.

Rotherham fundraiser Sandra Blockley after winning at the Pride of Britain Awards 2022

It is believed Sandra has raised over £1 million for cancer and dementia charities.

Hull sailer Alex Harvey also picked up the Outstanding Bravery award after he jointly led a four-hour Royal Navy mission to save 27 men from a burning ship.

The 28-year-old was on board the HMS Argyll which was returning to Plymouth following a nine-month tour of duty in the Pacific when it received a mayday from the Grande America which had caught fire.

Alex Harvey won Outstanding Bravery award along with his colleague David Groves

He and his colleague David Groves volunteered to enter the water in a rigid inflatable boat to launch the rescue.

Alex said: "We just needed to get them off. We needed to go. The adrenaline was kicking in, the training kicked in.

"I'm proud of everyone that was on board. It was a whole team effort that night, it wasn't just me and Alex."