A double rapist, who forced himself on two sleeping women leaving one of them pregnant, has been jailed for 21 years.

Hull Crown Court heard Kristofer Mitchell, 34, of Hessle Road in Hull, had "absolutely no concern" for his victims' wishes or feelings, and deliberately chose to "prioritise his sexual desires".

Mitchell pinned down one of the women while she was asleep and, despite her telling him to stop and get off her, he carried on.

The woman had been left suffering "nightmares and stress".

She said in a statement: "What happened is always there and I don't feel I can move on. I can't be the person I would maybe have been.

"You can fix a broken mirror but the cracks still show through.

"I will never forget what he has done and I can never eliminate it from my head. It will always be there."

Mitchell denied five offences of rape but he was convicted by a jury of four of them after a trial in August.

Mitchell denied another three rapes against a second woman and two offences of assault by penetration against her, but was convicted of all those charges.

He denied two offences of sexual assault against a third woman, but was cleared of those charges on the direction of the judge.

Mitchell is likely to serve a minimum of at least two thirds of the 21-year sentence - 14 years - instead of the half of many other sentences, before he is considered for release.

He was given a sexual harm prevention order for life and must register as a sex offender for life.