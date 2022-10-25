Ministers have been told they must intervene in the next 24 hours to stop Doncaster Sheffield Airport from going out of business.

Potential investors in the site "need certainty", Labour MP Stephanie Peacock said as she appealed for the Government to "step up" during a Parliamentary debate.

But transport minister Katherine Fletcher defended the Government's response and suggested local authorities could seek to invest to find a commercial solution.

The remarks came during a series of bad-tempered exchanges between Labour and Conservative MPs in which they traded blows over who should be doing what to help DSA.

The airport's owner, Peel Group, announced last month that it would close at the end of October because it is no longer financially viable.

Ms Peacock, MP for Barnsley East, told the Commons: "Doncaster Sheffield Airport is an important regional economic asset with thousands of jobs depending on it.

"Despite Peel Group announcing its closure, local leaders have made every effort to work with the group and to work with the Government to secure the airport's future.

The airport is due to start winding down operations by the end of October because the owners say it is no longer commercially viable Credit: Nick Fletcher

"The South Yorkshire mayor made Peel Group an offer of public money to keep the airport running. They have also helped to find three potential investors who are seriously interested in keeping the airport operational.

"But at every turn these efforts have been met with resistance"

Ms Peacock also claimed the Government has refused offers to meet with local leaders.

Ms Fletcher said her Government colleagues had met with Peel Group multiple times following the announcement the airport would close.

She said Peel was "open to meet with potential investors", adding: "The implication that we are not doing everything to find a solution for regional airports that we recognise are incredibly important is not a correct one."

Around 1000 people marched through Doncaster on Saturday to oppose the closure of the airport

Ms Fletcher added: "When it comes to regional airports... Manchester, Liverpool, Tees Valley among others: local authorities investing to support a commercial solution and that is an option available to the South Yorkshire mayoral combined authority and Doncaster City Council in this case."

During the debate Doncaster North MP Ed Milliband urged Peel to take the support offered by the South Yorkshire Mayor.

He said: "We need a united message from this house that they can still do the right thing because there are credible bidders. I urge them to accept the generous offer that has been made."