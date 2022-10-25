Three men have been arrested after a man was shot in the head in Sheffield over the weekend.

Police were called to reports of a shooting on St Ronan's Road in Nether Edge on Saturday night, where the victim was found with a gunshot injury which was not life-threatening.

He was taken to hospital by an ambulance crew and later discharged.

Two 22-year-old men and one 21-year-old man were arrested in Abbeydale on 24 October following an investigation by South Yorkshire Police.

Police say the arrests are a "huge step forward" but they are still appealing to the public for any information relating to the shooting.

Detective Chief Inspector Anthony Slater said: "We understand that this incident will have caused some concern in the community and would like to reassure those people that we believed this to be an isolated incident.

"Thankfully, the man did not suffer life-threatening injuries but it could have been much worse which is why we’re dedicated to finding who may have been responsible for such a reckless act."

