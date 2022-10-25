A man who tied up and brutally assaulted two pensioners in Derbyshire has been found guilty of murdering an 86-year-old woman in a failed burglary.

Vasile Culea, 34, broke into Ken and Freda Walker's home in Langwith Junction on January 14 to steal a significant amount of money.

Here is a sequence of events that led to Freda's death.

Morning of 14 January 2022

Vasile Culea is seen on CCTV leaving his home in Church Warsop and going to bookmakers in Shirebrook and Mansfield.

Culea was a heavy gambler, with debts of £11,000.

After leaving the bookmakers, he is then seen driving around Langwith Junction.

Between 1pm and 5pm

Culea is seen leaving his car and walking around the area near Ken and Freda Walker's home on Station Road. Police say he is scoping out their house before the burglary.

5.29pm

Culea is spotted just yards away from 1 Station Road where the couple lived.

Between 5.30pm and 8.48pm

There are no sightings of Culea between these times because this is when he was inside the Walker's home carrying out the attack.

8.48pm

Culea is seen leaving the scene of the attack, calmly walking away wearing a high visibility jacket, seemingly in an effort to change his appearance.

Morning of 15 January 2022

A concerned neighbour finds Freda and Ken in their home after spotting uncollected milk bottles on their doorstep.

Freda was already dead and Ken was critically injured. Both were tied up and Freda had a bag over her head.

Wednesday 19 January 2022

Five days into the police investigation, a swab taken on a cap found inside the house returned a positive DNA hit for Culea.

Credit: Derbyshire Police

Thursday 20 January 2022

Police raided a house on Grove Road in Church Warsop in the early hours and arrested Culea.

Culea has now been found guilty of murdering Freda Walker.

The jury of 11 men and one woman unanimously convicted the 34-year-old after just two hours and 15 minutes.

Culea, of Grove Road in Church Warsop, Nottingham, will be sentenced at a later date.

Footage shows the moment Culea was arrested