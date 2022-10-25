Police say a woman was grabbed and sexually assaulted by two men who were wearing 'scream' masks in Hull.

The attack allegedly happened on Chanterlands Avenue at around 7pm on Wednesday 19 October when the victim was cycling down the road.

One man reportedly grabbed the woman's bike and stopped her from moving forward while the second sexually assaulted her.

The men are described as around six feet tall and were wearing black clothing.

After the alleged attack, a car passed by and the two men fled, jumping over a low wall before running away.

Humberside Police is urging anyone who witnessed what happened to call 101.