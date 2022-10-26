CCTV images have been released of a man police want to speak to after a teenage girl was sexually assaulted on a bus.

The girl was travelling on the number 110 from Rocheford Close towards Leeds City Centre, when a man sat next to her and allegedly sexually assaulted her.

The incident is believed to have happened on Saturday July 16.

The suspect is thought to have stayed on the bus, before getting off at Leeds Bus Station.

West Yorkshire Police said they would like to speak to the man pictured in the CCTV images.

Detective Inspector Colin Wight is urging ay witnesses to come forward.

He said, "This was an extremely distressing incident for the victim and our enquiries are ongoing. We are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed this incident to come forward and get in touch."

"I would also ask for the man pictured or anyone who recognises him to get in contact with officers, as he may have information to help the investigation."