Legal action has been started by Doncaster Council to prevent the removal of assets at Doncaster Sheffield Airport.

The Mayor, Ros Jones, said she has told the city's council to begin proceedings against the airports owners, the Peel Group.

On Tuesday, she said, c ritical assets were being stripped at DSA which would make it "potentially making it unusable and unsellable."

Today, Ros Jones, wrote to the new Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, a Yorkshire MP, to encourage him to "show up for the people of this region" by bringing pressure on Peel Group to accept offers of financial support and "seriously negotiate" with prospective buyers.

In a statement, Mayor Jones criticised the lack of national government support on the issue, and the "unreasonable actions" and "ridiculous timeframe" from Peel Group who announced in September they were closing the airport.

Peel Group have repeatedly rejected offers of public money to keep the airport running until October next year.

Previously, both Mayor Jones and South Yorkshire Mayor, Oliver Coppard, have said they have found credible potential buyers for the airport, but that Peel have resisted engaging with the process of reaching a deal to sell.

On Tuesday, Ministers were told they must intervene to stop Doncaster Sheffield Airport from going out of business.

Around 800 jobs at the airport are at risk, with a further 1,800 in the supply chain.

The last flight from the airport is scheduled for 4 November.

