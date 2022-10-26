A man who attacked his dog with a mop for 'toileting indoors' has been banned from keeping animals for ten years.

Adam Wardle, from Barnsley, was caught on CCTV punching and kicking the three-year-old mastiff cross, called Bobby, before using a mop handle on the canine.

He admitted the attack and said he became "double angry" at Bobby.

Bobby was left with grazes, bruises and a bloodshot eye from the incident outside Wardle’s former flat at Holden Court.

In a witness statement, RSPCA inspector Vannessa Reid said postal workers reported seeing the dog being beaten outside the property on April 25 of this year and they had seen a man walking away.

The court was told the defendant had not received his medication and, after finding himself “in a dark place”, took it out on the dog.

It was said Wardle was "thoroughly ashamed" of his actions and had swiftly signed the dog over into the care of the RSPCA.

Bobby was left with bruises and a bloodshot eye. Credit: RSPCA

He pleaded guilty to causing unnecessary suffering to the dog under the Animal Welfare Act 2006 and was handed a ten-year ban, and has been placed under a community order for 12 months.

Wardle was also told to pay costs of £400 and a victim surcharge of £95.

Bobby has remained in the care of the RSPCA and will be re-homed.