Hull's late local hero, Jean Bishop, who raised thousands of pounds for charity, has had a new train named in her honour.

Fondly known as the Bee Lady, she passed away last year just a few short months from her 100th birthday.

She was described by those who knew her best as an 'absolute diamond.' Over her thirty years of fundraising, she raised more than £125,000 for Age UK.

Testament to her popularity, it was the public who made the decision to name a train after her.

Jean's daughter and son-in-law, Ken and Jennifer Baldwin, said she would have loved the latest tribute to her legacy.

"She would have loved it if she would have seen this. She would have been over the moon with it."

Managing Director of Hull Trains, Martijn Gilbert, said it was a fitting tribute.

He said, "We're super proud to be carrying her name as well, it is a fitting tribute to somebody who truly was a local hero."

The pride of Hull

Jean has been recognised for her work on multiple occasions.

She carried the Olympic flame for London 2021, and also won a Pride of Britain award in 2013, meeting David Walliams in the process.

At the age of 96, she was honoured with a British Empire Medal, in recognition of her fundraising efforts for Age UK and other charities. During the same year, she also received the Freedom of the City.

In July 2018, she was chosen as one of several inspiring women of the last 100 years to feature in the gardens at Sewerby Hall near Bridlington.

She created such a buzz that she even had a phone box painted in her iconic colours.