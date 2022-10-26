Play Brightcove video

A scientist from Lincolnshire is making her final preparations to become the 'world's most remote postmaster' in Antarctica.

23-year-old Clare Ballantyne from Louth was selected from more than 4,000 applicants for the job by the UK Antarctic Heritage Trust, and will be spend 5 months at the Port Lockroy site.

Due to leave next month, she'll be working alongside three other women who have their own jobs to do, but will be pitching in when needed for other things like the penguin survey.

The women will be tasked with monitoring a colony of gentoo penguins. Credit: PA

Speaking to ITV News, Clare said she'd always loved travelling and nature, so the job was a perfect fit due to the "stunning scenery" and "amazing wildlife".

Although it won't be the most convenient of roles - there won't be any running water, flushing toilet or internet - but Clare said it was "stuff I'm sure I'll get used to and it'll be worth it to be there".

Despite the challenges - the group are expecting to have to dig their way into the huts when they arrive - she said she's looking forward to the "special moment" when they arrive.

