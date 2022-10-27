A police force has revealed a member of the public called 999 to complain about a supermarket after a row with a member of staff over pumpkins.

West Yorkshire Police posted a recording on Twitter in which a man is heard telling a call handler about an apparent disagreement over whether pumpkins are included with a "chucky doll" he bought.

The force said it receives 120 calls a day on average "that are not a life or death emergency", adding "one is too many."

In the call, which lasts for one and a half minutes, the caller says "We bought this believing that we are going to get four pumpkins with it".

He goes on on to say: "We want all four, they're in a dish, there's nothing stating pumpkins sold separately".

The call handler is forced to interrupt to tell the man: "You've rung 999, which is a life or death emergency line about pumpkins, it's not a life or death emergency, it's not a theft."

The call is the latest example released by officers of the 999 line being misused.

One person rang the emergency number because their "favourite takeaway" was closed, while another called because a spider was in their house.

Police issued a warning saying time-wasting calls "could prevent someone in a genuine emergency receiving the support they need."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.