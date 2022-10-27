A man has been left fighting for his life in hospital after an attack at a taxi rank in York city centre.

The victim, in his 40s, is currently in a critical condition after a serious assault on St Saviourgate at around 3am on Sunday, 23 October.

A 30-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident and has been released on conditional bail.

Now officers are searching for another man who they believe has information relating to the incident.

North Yorkshire Police are appealing for anyone who can help identify the man pictured or who witnessed the attack to come forward.

