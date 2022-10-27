Tributes have been paid to a Lincolnshire football referee who died after a "freak accident" during a school game he was officiating.

Michael Grant, known as Mick, who was from Ruskington, suffered a serious head injury during the match on Wednesday 19 October.

He was hit in the head by a stray ball, according to reports.

Lincolnshire Football Association said he died peacefully in hospital on Monday 24 October.

In a statement they described him as a "genial man" who refereed three games a week "always with a smile on his face."

The statement said: "Football in Lincolnshire has lost a much respected referee in the process of doing what he loved and the whole football family send s our heartfelt condolences to his wife, daughter, grandson and his many friends."

On Twitter, the Boston & District Football League said its thoughts were with Mick's family "at this sad time."