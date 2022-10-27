A "violent" rapist who carried out a "sadistic campaign" of physical and sexual abuse against a vulnerable woman has been jailed.

Mirel Stefan, 28, raped, beat and humiliated the woman at a house in Mansfield during the spring and summer of 2020.

He refused the victim access to her own money and even kept her locked inside the house until she managed to escape and alert police.

Stefan was jailed for ten years at Nottingham Crown Court on Wednesday, 26 October, after a jury found him guilty of controlling and coercive behaviour and rape.

Det Insp Stuart Barson, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "The officer leading this investigation has stated that Stefan is one of the most violent offenders he has dealt with in his policing career, and it is hard to disagree with that assessment."

He said that Stefan's "sadistic campaign of abuse was utterly horrific" and "would certainly have continued" if his victim hadn't been so "brave".

Det Insp Barson added: "The public need to be protected from men like Stefan and that is exactly what we have done in this case."

Stefan was jailed for ten years - at least some of which will be served in a secure hospital facility.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.