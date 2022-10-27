A man from Lincoln has been jailed for five and a half years after sexually abusing a child.

Lee Overton, 44, was found guilty of 17 offences of sexual assault on a child under 13 years old. The offences took place between 2011 and 2018.

Overton, of Woodhall Drive, was sentenced to five and a half years in prison at Lincoln Crown Court on Wednesday, 26 October.

He was also given a Sexual Harm Prevention Order and placed on the sexual offenders register for life.

DC Jann Olsen, of Lincolnshire Police, said: "I welcome the prison sentence and the ongoing protective measures that have been put in place.

"This offending was against the most vulnerable in society and I hope with the conclusion of the court case, those involved can find some closure."

