Socialite James Stunt has said he "didn't know it was an offence" to ask his personal assistant to "forge" his signature, Leeds Cloth Hall Court has heard.

The former son-in-law of F1 tycoon Bernie Ecclestone is one of eight defendants on trial over an alleged multi-million pound money laundering operation.

The 40-year-old said he was in hospital "jacked up on morphine" due to a tennis injury when he sent an email to Francesca Sota telling her to "please forge my signature" so he could withdraw £320,000 from one of his bank accounts to buy an Andy Warhol painting.

Prosecutors at Leeds Cloth Hall Court previously said that Stunt "instructed Sota to forge his signature on an important financial document" in February 2015.

Stunt told jurors: "It's my own money. I think this (forgery) is a laughable charge.

"I thought it was part of her duties. I thought Miss Sota has full authority with my permission to stamp my signature.

"Bernie Ecclestone does it, my father does it. If that's a crime you should lock up half the court."

The jury has heard the alleged money laundering operation saw £266 million deposited in the bank account of Bradford gold dealer Fowler Oldfield between 2014 to 2016.

Prosecutors say "criminal cash" was brought from all over the country to Oldfield's premises in Bradford before the scheme "went national" and Stunt's offices in London also started receiving money.

Heidi Buckler, 45, Greg Frankel, 44, Paul Miller, 45, Haroon Rashid, 51, Daniel Rawson, 45, Francesca Sota, 34, Alexander Tulloch, 41, and Stunt all deny money laundering.

Stunt and Sota also deny forgery.

The trial continues.

