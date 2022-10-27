Police have increased stop-and-search powers in Leeds after two men were stabbed in Harehills.

Officers say the victims have been left seriously injured after the attack, which started on Sutherland Mount before continuing into Brownhill Terrace at around 9.30pm on Wednesday, 26 October.

Three men have been arrested in connection with the incident.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said enhanced stop-and-search powers have been authorised "to detect and deter the carrying of offensive weapons in the area and to prevent serious violence".

They added: "Officers are increasing their patrols and presence in the area to deter any further incidents and reassure the community."

The order means the force has the temporary right to search people without reasonable grounds for suspicion.

It covers an area of North East Leeds, including part of Harehills, New Town and Gipton.

The powers will be in place until Thursday night, before officers review whether the order should be continued.

