Tributes have been paid to a "loving" dad who died after he was attacked at a pub in Skipton town centre.

Peter Walker, 41, was assaulted at the Black Horse pub on Skipton High Street on Saturday 22 October. He died in hospital three days later.

Mr Walker, who is from Lancashire, has been described by his family as "happy go lucky..., outgoing and hilarious".

In a statement they said: "Peter Walker was a loving father, husband, brother and son. If anybody needed any support Pete was always there to lend a hand.

"Sadly, Pete was taken away from us all too soon in tragic circumstances.

"Pete will be missed by his family and also by the many friends and people who knew him."

Three men, aged 33, 36 and 38, were arrested in connection with the incident and currently remain on conditional bail.

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses to what happened.

