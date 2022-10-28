Drivers queued for hours to leave a multi-storey car park because of roadworks in Leeds city centre.

Shoppers were stuck queuing all the way up to the seventh floor of the Leeds Trinity car park on Thursday evening.

Leeds city centre has many ongoing roadworks currently, including on City Square, causing some drivers to share their frustrations online.

A spokesperson for Trinity Leeds shopping centre said the traffic was "beyond our control" and that they "apologise for any inconvenience that this may cause".

Trinity Leeds posted a statement at 6.15pm which said: "Please note that we are currently experiencing extremely high levels of traffic trying to exit the car park and it’s currently backed up to level 7.

"This is due to city centre roadworks that are beyond our control. We apologise for any inconvenience that this may cause."

They then posted at 7.56pm to say the car park had re-opened.

