South Yorkshire Police answered 50,000 calls last month, including one from someone claiming to be a "cereal killer".

The control room received a 999 call from a person who said: "I'm a cereal killer - and I could murder some cornflakes."

This was one of 25,191 calls made to 999 in September - with a further 27,767 calls made to 101 in the same month.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said they had received "a number of inappropriate calls" like the cornflakes one, and urged people to "only call 999 in a genuine emergency".

The prank call was released as part of Control Room Week which runs from 24 to 30 October.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.