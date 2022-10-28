Skip to content

South Yorkshire Police answers 50,000 calls including time wasting 'cereal killer'

South Yorkshire Police received 50,000 calls last month.

South Yorkshire Police answered 50,000 calls last month, including one from someone claiming to be a "cereal killer".

The control room received a 999 call from a person who said: "I'm a cereal killer - and I could murder some cornflakes."

This was one of 25,191 calls made to 999 in September - with a further 27,767 calls made to 101 in the same month.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said they had received "a number of inappropriate calls" like the cornflakes one, and urged people to "only call 999 in a genuine emergency".

The prank call was released as part of Control Room Week which runs from 24 to 30 October.

