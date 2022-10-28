A man who "brutally" attacked and killed a pensioner in her own home while trying to steal £30,000 in cash has been jailed for life with a minimum sentence of 34 years.

Debt-ridden Romanian national Vasile Culea, 34, was found guilty of murdering 86-year-old Freda Walker and assaulting her husband Ken Walker in Langwith Junction in Derbyshire on 14 January.

Both were found with their hands and feet tied when a neighbour checked in on them the next morning.

Mrs Walker had a black bin liner and a pillowcase tied over her head.

In a victim impact statement read in court, the neighbour who found the couple, Judith Casey, said: "I re-live the event on that Saturday morning almost every week.

"I feel overwhelmed with emotion and I have flash backs because of what I witnessed.

"I no longer feel that I am the same person I was before the tragedy."

Sentencing Culea at Derby Crown Court, the judge Mr Justice Henshaw said: "You entered the home of a well-loved and respected couple, Freda and Kenneth Walker, in order to steal money from them.

"You brutally attacked them both, leaving them with brain injuries, lacerations and many other injuries."

He said the offence was aggravated as Freda was "particularly vulnerable because of her age. You saw before you entered the house that the Walkers were elderly".

He said: "You also took some steps to avoid detection including trying to clean blood off your clothes and disposing of the high visibility vest you had worn."

Mr Justice Henshaw went on to say: "The experience must have been overwhelmingly traumatic for Freda Walker and each of the injuries you inflicted on her will have caused pain."

Vasile Culea was seen on CCTV gambling in bookmakers on the morning of the attack on 14 January. Credit: Derbyshire Police

Freda and Ken Walker had £30,000 in cash hidden around their home on Station Road, which they had withdrawn to pay for home improvements.

Culea, who was £11,000 in debt, had overheard two people in a Polish shop talking about a wealthy house in Langwith Junction.

On the day of the attack, he was seen on CCTV gambling in bookmakers in Shirebrook and Mansfield, before driving and walking around the area where Ken and Freda Walker lived, scoping out the property.

Ken Walker was left with serious injuries and was taken to hospital.

The court heard he had no recollection of what had happened and never took in the fact that his wife had been killed.

He died in hospital in August, having never returned home after the incident. His death was not connected to the attack.

Culea had admitted the manslaughter of Freda Walker, claiming he slipped on a spilt drink and stepped on her chest after she "fell over".

But on Tuesday 25 October, after two hours and 15 minutes of deliberations, a jury unanimously found him guilty of murder and causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

On Friday 28 October, Culea was sentenced to life in prison with a minimum of 34 years for murder, and 14 years in prison for grievous bodily harm with intent.

Both sentences are due to be served concurrently.