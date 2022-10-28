The M1 near Chesterfield has been closed due to a major crash.

Three lanes were closed on the M1 southbound near Junction 30 following a multi-vehicle pile up.

National Highways has said there were 7.5 miles of congestion and a 65 minute delay on approach - with traffic is queuing all the way to Junction 32.

The lanes have now been re-opened.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.