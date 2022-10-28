Police have released CCTV of a man they want to speak to after a man was reportedly sexually assaulted on a bus in Sheffield.

Officers say the alleged attack happened on Sunday 18 September between 4.50pm and 5.10pm on the 95 bus service from Hyacinth Road into the city centre.

A 25-year-old man was a passenger on the bus when an unknown man approached and sat next to him.

It is believed the man sexually assaulted the victim over his clothing during the course of the journey.

South Yorkshire Police have released CCTV images of a man who they say may hold vital information about the incident.

Anyone who can help with the investigation is being urged to call 101.