A 19-year-old man has been charged with rape after a woman in her 40s was sexually assaulted in Newark.

Officers were called to Portland Street just after midnight on Saturday 22 October.

Police said the woman was walking along the street when she was subjected to an assault.

Andree Ivanov, of Edwin Place, Newark, has been charged with two rape offences and assault. He has been remanded in custody.

Detective Inspector Stu Barson, from Nottinghamshire Police, has thanked the public for their help, adding: "This was an extensive investigation by our officers."

Police are appealing for anyone with information to contact 101.

