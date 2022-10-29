Police officer seriously injured arresting man with machete and gun in Leeds

A police officer been injured with a machete while arresting a man in Leeds.

Officers were conducting stop-and-search operations in Harehills at 2pm on Friday when they stopped a man armed with a gun and knife in Back Cowper Grove.

During the arrest, an officer was seriously injured in the leg and taken to hospital for treatment. Police have not provided further details on his condition.

A 22-year-old man remains in custody.

A Section 60 order, giving police enhanced stop-and-search powers, was put in place for Harehills following a stabbing on Wednesday evening.

In a statement West Yorkshire Police said: "Additional powers were granted under Section 60 of the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act 1994, to detect and deter the carrying of offensive weapons in the area and to prevent serious violence.

"A police cordon remained in place whilst enquiries were made.”