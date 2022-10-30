Play Brightcove video

Video credit: Katarzyna Bialach

Staff at Doncaster Sheffield shared an emotional video as they said farewell to one of the final flights out of the airport.

The flight to Tenerife - watched by dozens of works - became the last TUI flight to leave on Friday evening.

Airport owners, Peel Group, rejected an offer of public funding to keep it open until next year and have confirmed that flights will start winding down from tomorrow (31 October) as they say the business is no longer financially viable.

Wizz Air and Tui, the two airlines which use the airport, have no scheduled departures and the final flight arrival will be on the 4th November.

South Yorkshire's Mayor Oliver Coppard, who found investors to help secure the airport's future, says: "The airport is hugely important for the economy, it's hugely important for how we grow our economy and yet if we lose it that's going to be a problem."

He added: "We are trying everything we can, we've offered Peel money to keep the airport open, we now need Peel to do the right thing."

