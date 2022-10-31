Police are urgently appealing for people to report sightings of a 12-year-old boy who has been missing from home in Leeds for more than 24 hours.

Tobias McPhail was last seen shortly after 11am on Sunday, 30 October, on Roundhay Road in Sheepscar.

Tobias is described as around 4ft 11ins tall, of slim build, with brown hair. He was last seen wearing a black Adidas jumper, black tracksuit bottoms, a black Nike hat and a grey and black Gucci bag.

He is believed to have links to Bramley and Bradford.

West Yorkshire Police are asking anyone who has seen Tobias to call 101.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.