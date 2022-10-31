A driver has died after his car went into a river in northern Lincolnshire.

The grey BMW 116 was travelling from the Crowle crossroads onto the A18 towards Scunthorpe at around 11pm on Sunday, 30 October.

The car left the road and entered the river. The man was taken to hospital and died shortly after.

Humberside Police are investigating.

A spokesperson said: "His family have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers, our thoughts are with them at this difficult time."

Officers are appealing for anyone with information or dash-cam footage to come forward.

