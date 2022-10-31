A drug-driver who crashed into a roundabout before leaving two teenage passengers injured and trapped in the wreckage has been jailed.

Jordan Peter Hobson, 27, of Riverside View, Norton, North Yorkshire, was under the influence of cannabis and cocaine when he got behind the wheel of a car without a licence or insurance on 12 June.

He was driving the Toyota Corolla so quickly along Scarborough Road, near Malton, that he crossed onto the opposite carriageway and crashed into a roundabout.

Hobson fled the scene on foot, leaving his passengers trapped at the scene. After managing to free themselves, they were helped by members of the public.

Following a police search, including by a helicopter, Hobson was found hiding in undergrowth and was arrested.

A blood sample showed he was over twice the legal limit for cannabis and three times the limit for cocaine.

Hobson pleaded guilty at Scarborough Magistrates Court to aggravated vehicle taking, drug driving, and driving without a licence or insurance.

He was sentenced to 12 months in prison and was banned from driving for three years and six months.

TC Mark Patterson, of North Yorkshire Police, said: "Every decision Hobson took that day was wrong. He got behind of the wheel of car without a driving licence – a car he was not authorised to drive anyway.

"He did so under the influence of drugs, and with two young passengers. And after the collision, he ran away and hid, rather than trying to help.

"Having seen the state of the car after the collision, I can honestly say it’s incredible that no one was more seriously injured. The outcome could have been very different."

