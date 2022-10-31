A man has been left fighting for his life in hospital after he was found on fire in Leeds.

Firefighters and police were called to Bismarck Street in Beeston at around 7.40am on Monday, 31 October, after reports of a man on fire.

The man suffered serious burn injuries and was taken to hospital, where he remains in a critical condition.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "While enquiries remain at an early stage, there is not believed to have been anyone else involved."

A police scene is in place in Bismarck Street and investigations are ongoing.

