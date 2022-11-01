An RSPCA inspector has spoken of her devastation after five seriously ill rabbits which were dumped at allotments in Leeds had to be put down.

A member of the public found the animals inside a cardboard box on Swillington Lane in Swillington and alerted the charity.

RSPCA inspector Natalie Taylor said: "They were in a horrendous state, with swelling and redness to their eyes, awful discharge coming from their eyes, and respiratory problems. I’m certain they’d lost their eyesight due to the disease being left untreated.

"These poor rabbits should have been taken to a vet immediately when their symptoms first started.

"However, they’ve clearly been left to suffer and then abandoned at their most vulnerable when they desperately needed help. It’s heartbreaking."

Vets assessed the rabbits but felt that they were too ill to be saved and put them to sleep to end their suffering.

"I'm devastated that we couldn’t save these rabbits," Inspector Taylor added. "I know times are tough at the moment but there is no excuse to allow a pet to get into such a state and then to turn your back on them when they need you most."

The rabbits were found near the entrance of the allotments on Swillington Lane.

The charity has launched an investigation and is appealing for information to help find out where the rabbits came from.

What is myxomatosis?

Myxomatosis is a highly-contagious viral disease which is widespread in wild rabbits in the UK.

It is spread by fleas, mites and mosquitoes and can easily spread from rabbit to rabbit, or contaminated items.

It is often fatal and recovery is, rare, which is why rabbit owners are encouraged to get their pets vaccinated to protect them.

