A mother has spoken of her shock after finding a small blade hidden inside a sweet her children brought back from a trick-or-treat outing.

Lindsey Dickinson, from Cleethorpes, made the discovery as her two children showed her what they had collected after knocking on doors on Halloween.

She told the Grimsby Live website: "It looks like a pencil sharpener blade. I was so shocked. How could someone do this? It's a night for children to have fun, and the fact that someone could do this to intentionally harm somebody is disgusting.

"The fact that a piece of metal has been inserted into a sweet is just shocking. I have no idea where it came from because they covered quite a lot of ground.

"It's scary because any young child wouldn't think twice about popping that sweet into their mouth."

Ms Dickinson posted about the incident on Facebook. The post said: " Totally disgusted that someone would give a child a sweet with a blade inside, please please check your child's sweets."

The post was since been shared more than 1,000 times.

One person commented: "This is absolutely disgusting! What sicko would want to do this to a child?"

Another wrote: " How anyone could do this, knowing it’s going to children?"

