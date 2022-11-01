A 14-year-old boy who was involved in an incident in which a group of teenagers smashed a window with a bottle of lemonade has been handed in to police by his mother.

North Yorkshire Police appealed for information after four boys were seen running off after causing damage to a bungalow in Norton, near Malton, on 15 October.

A force spokesperson said: "Following the appeal below, a mother challenged her 14-year-old son about the incident and brought him into the police station to be questioned.

"In total, four 14-year-olds boys were interviewed regarding the damaged window and all admitted to their part."

The boys agreed to cover the cost of getting the window repaired and to take part in restorative justice with the victim, including apologising for the damage and upset.

PC Jane Jones said: "I thank the victim and the parents for supporting this process which will hopefully put a stop to such offending in the future."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.