Police are trying to find a woman who left a beauty salon in York after failing to pay for more than £400 of cosmetic treatment.

The woman booked in for a number of procedures at the shop at York Eco Business Centre at Clifton Moor on 28 September 2022.

But she gave false details before leaving without settling her bill.

North Yorkshire Police said she was with another woman and a small child and they left in a small black car.

The force has launched a fraud investigation and has issued an image of a woman who they say may have information which could help the investigation.