A hospital security guard who used a pair of hair straighteners and an iron to burn a woman in an "encyclopaedia of torture" has been jailed.

In one incident Paul Thwaites, of Leeds Road, Wakefield, strangled his victim until she passed out, before slapping her awake.

Leeds Crown Court heard the 40-year-old also forced her to perform sex acts and sexually assaulted her with a curtain pole and an aerosol can.

Thwaites, who worked at Pinderfields Hospital, filmed their sexual activity and blackmailed the woman by threatening to release the footage.

The victim reported his attacks in May this year. Thwaites was arrested a day later, but denied the offences.

He later pleaded guilty to two counts of assault by penetration, oral rape and two counts of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

Appearing in court via video link, Thwaites heard his victim give a statement in which she said he had destroyed her life.

She said: "He completely destroyed me as a person. It doesn't matter what I'm doing, I can be washing up or driving and I have flashbacks of the things he did to me and I break down and cry.

"When I'm driving I have thoughts of letting go of the steering wheel and going into a lorry and the nightmare will be over."

The woman told the court she was on medication and had been signed off work indefinitely.

She added: "He completely killed me inside. It's going to take years and years to start getting to the old me."

Michael Collins, mitigating, said Thwaites was "disgusted by his actions".

He added: "His regret and remorse are genuine. He recognises he has done wrong and it is right he is imprisoned. "

Judge Robin Mairs told Thwaites he had "dismantled [the victim's] emotional resilience to meet your own needs. You knew the seriousness of what you were doing."

He added: "This was repeated sexual violence designed to humiliate, belittle and degrade someone for your own sexual gratification so you could enjoy your own encyclopaedia of torture."

Thwaites was handed an extended sentence of 23-and-a-half years, consisting of 16-and-a-half-years in custody and an extended licence period of seven years.

He will have to serve two thirds of the sentence before going before being eligible for parole.

Thwaites was also ordered to sign the Sex Offenders' Register for life and was made the subject of an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

Det Con Matthew Sherriff, the investigating officer, said: "I would like to thank the victim for her bravery and courage in coming forward and reporting these offences and to all those who supported the police investigation.

"Thwaites is a dangerous individual who has been convicted of serious offences. These convictions will hopefully not only bring closure and justice to the victim but will ensure that he cannot harm anyone else."

