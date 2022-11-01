Two teenagers have denied the murder of a boy who died after an incident outside his school.

Khayri Mclean, who was 15, suffered a fatal stab wound close to North Huddersfield Trust School on 21 September.

Two boys, aged 15 and 17, appeared at Leeds Crown Court on Tuesday charged with murder and possession of a knife.

The pair, who cannot be named because of their ages, both pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Following a brief hearing they were remanded into custody. A provisional date of 15 March next year has been set for the trial.