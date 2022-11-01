Concerns have been raised that a West Yorkshire town could be close to running out of burial space.

Local campaigners say Dewsbury has 12 to 18 months' worth of graveyard plots left, with no new land available.

Conservative MP for Dewsbury, Mark Eastwood, said: "We're going to get to the stage, where we're going to be sleepwalking into having no burial space left in Dewsbury."

He said the situation was "not acceptable".

Dewsbury has a population of around 65,000, including many who practise Islam, which requires the dead to be buried rather than cremated.

Residents are concerned a lack of burial space means loved ones will not be able to be laid to rest near family members.

Christine Leeman, whose daughter Michelle is buried in Dewsbury Cemetery, said: "When you have all your family in here, it's important to be with your family."

"The council should provide a burial ground for Dewsbury residents, they live in Dewsbury, [many were] born in Dewsbury, they have the right to be buried where they want to be buried".

People from the community, faith groups and businesses have formed a campaign to warn that action is needed.

Dewsbury Cemetery Action Group is concerned the lack of land could put extreme pressure on surrounding cemeteries.

Helen Wilson, who has been a funeral director in the town for 40 years, said: "To go and see a family and say you can't be buried with other family members will be heartbreaking".

"It is very shocking because there is no contingency".

Kirklees Council says there was no immediate risk of the town running out of burial space.

In a statement, a spokesperson said: "Dewsbury has approximately 1,000 burial plots, which will provide capacity for a number of years".

"We periodically review our burial capacity".

