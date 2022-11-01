A woman has been charged with murder more than a year after the death of a 43-year-old man in suspicious circumstances in South Yorkshire.

Kevin Caster was seriously injured in an incident at High Hazel Crescent, Rotherham, on 19 October last year.

He died in the early hours of the following morning.

Pauline Caster, of Harmony Way, Catcliffe, has been charged with murder.

The 44-year-old was due to appear at Sheffield Magistrates' Court today.