A mother and her partner will be sentenced later for the murder of her teenage son.

Agnieszka Kalinowska, 36, and Andrzej Latoszewski, 38, were convicted in July of murdering 15-year-old Sebastian Kalinowski at their home in Huddersfield.

In one of the first cases of its kind in the UK, cameras are due to be allowed in to Leeds Crown Court to film the judge's remarks as the pair are sentenced.

It follows a change in the law designed to open up some of the most high-profile courts and allow the public to see and hear judges explain the reasoning behind their sentences in the most serious cases.

Sebastian, who was originally from Poland before moving to live with his mother in Huddersfield, was described as a "model student" by teachers at North Huddersfield Trust School.

Sebastian Kalinowski with classmates at North Huddersfield Trust School. Credit: North Huddersfield Trust School

But he became the victim of repeated attacks by bodybuilder Latoszewski, a martial artist and steroid user, which took place over the course of several months.

He was punched, kicked and stamped on and beaten with weapons, including a spindle from a staircase and a bed slat.

Kalinowska encouraged Latoszewski's abuse, as well as taking part in the assaults herself at their home in Leeds Road, Huddersfield.

Much of his mistreatment was caught on CCTV installed in the couple's home and was shown to the jury during the trial. The prosecution described the suffering inflicted as "torture".

After the attacks escalated during the summer holidays, Sebastian finally collapsed on 13 August. He died from a severe infection as a result of complications caused by untreated rib fractures.

Latoszewski admitted manslaughter, but both he and Kalinowska denied murder. However, they were found guilty after a trial lasting almost six weeks.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.