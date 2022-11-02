A dog was shot dead by police in the street after it attacked its owner before running loose.

The woman was severely bitten on the arm on Fox Lane, near Hollinsend Cricket Club in Sheffield, at 2pm on Monday.

Schools in the area were told to keep pupils indoors as the dog then ran off towards Thornbridge Close.

South Yorkshire Police said the dog was a "potential risk to safety" and it was destroyed to protect the public.

The woman was taken to hospital with serious arm injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

The breed of the dog has not been confirmed, but the incident is being investigated to determine whether any offences were committed.

