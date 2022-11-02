Skip to content

ITV Calendar | Advice and support websites

  • Calendar
Credit: PA

If you've been affected by any issues in our news programmes, these links to independent charities and organisations may be able to provide some advice and support.

These are just a selection of organisations related to topics which we cover most frequently, here is a list of further websites covering a wider range of issues.

  • Adoption

Adoption UK

Child adoption

Barnardos

  • Alcohol issues

NHS

Alcohol change

Action on addiction

Drinkaware

  • Alzheimer's and dementia

Alzheimer's Research

Alzheimer's Society

  • Bereavement

National Bereavement Partnership

Cruse

  • Bullying

Bullying UK

Childline

  • Cancer

NHS

Macmillan

Cancer Research UK

  • Carers

Carers UK

Carers Trust

  • Children

Childline

NSPCC

  • Citizens Advice

Citizens Advice

  • Debt

Government website

Step change

National debt helpline

  • Domestic abuse

Refuge

National DA helpline

PEGS - Parental Education Growth Support

  • Eating disorders

Beat

NHS

Mind

National Eating Disorders

  • Family life

Family lives

Relate

Gingerbread

  • Fertility

Fertility Network UK

British Infertility Counselling Association

NHS

  • FGM

NSPCC

NHS

  • Forced adoption

The movement for an adoption apology

  • Fraud and scams

Citizen's Advice

Victim support

Action Fraud

  • Housing

Centrepoint

Shelter

  • Knife crime

Home office approved site

Crimestoppers

  • Loneliness

Mind

NHS

Young Minds

  • Mental health

NHS

Samaritans

Every Mind Matters

  • Missing people

Missing people

  • Older people

Age UK

Silver Line

  • PTSD

NHS

  • Sexual abuse

NHS

Rape crisis

The Survivors Trust

NSPCC

  • Sexuality

Switchboard

The Mix

Stonewall

  • Substance Abuse

Talk to Frank

Alcoholics Anonymous

  • Stalking

National stalking helpline

  • Suicide prevention

R;pple

  • Victims of crime

Victim support