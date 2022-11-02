King Charles is to pay a two-day visit to Yorkshire in what will be his first official trip to the county as monarch.

His Majesty and Camilla, the Queen Consort, will visit locations in Bradford, Leeds, York and Doncaster on Tuesday and Wednesday, 8 and 9 November.

The visit will begin with a trip to the headquarters of supermarket Morrisons, in Bradford, and finish with their majesties conferring city status on Doncaster at Mansion House.

Lord Mayor of Bradford, Cllr Martin Love, said: "It is a terrific honour for Bradford to be among the first places that our new King will visit. We are looking forward to showing off our great city and introducing King Charles to some of the exceptional people from across our district."

Lord Mayor of York, Cllr David Carr, said: "To extend the traditional greeting to King Charles III on what we hope will be the first of many visits to York will doubtless be one of the highest honours of my career and my period in the great office of Lord Mayor of York.

"I am thrilled to be able to welcome him on what I am certain will be a day which combines great joy at his visit and reflection on the great service and legacy of his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II."

The King's visit to Yorkshire – the full list of locations

Tuesday, 8 November:

Morrisons head office, Bradford: The King will meet people from Morrisons farming, community, sustainability and apprenticeship programmes. His Majesty will also view some of Morrisons’ Market Street fresh food counters and talk to butchers, bakers and fishmongers.

Bradford City Hall: The King will attend a reception with young leaders from across Bradford. His Majesty will be welcomed to Centenary Square with a performance from The City of Bradford Brass Band. Students from the Punjabi Roots Academy will also play. Upon departure, the City Hall bells will play On Ilkley Moor Bah t’At.

Leeds Central Library and Art Gallery: The King will view The World Reimagined Globes, part of a national project to explore the history and impact of the Transatlantic slave trade. His Majesty will then meet young achievers and will be introduced to members of the Jamaican and West Indian community and will tour the Jamaica Society Leeds’ Rebellion to Romance exhibition.

Leeds Building Society: The King will meet representatives from the Leeds financial sector. Before leaving, His Majesty will unveil a plaque officially opening the Leeds Building Society head office, one of the most energy-efficient buildings in the region.

Wednesday, 9 November:

Micklegate Bar, York: The King and the Queen Consort will be welcomed to the city of York at a special ceremony. The ceremony, which sees the monarch enter the city, was last carried out in 2012 when Queen Elizabeth II and The Duke of Edinburgh entered the city to attend the Maundy Service at York Minster.

York Minster: Their majesties will attend a short service and meet people from the Cathedral and the city. On arrival, they will be heralded by the minster bells. They will be welcomed by the Archbishop of York, Stephen Cottrell. Children from the Cathedral’s Minster Mice weekly service will present posies to the King and Queen Consort.His Majesty will unveil a statute of Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. The statue will be blessed by the archbishop.

Mansion House, Doncaster: The King and the Queen Consort will confer city status on Doncaster. The King will make a short speech. After the ceremony, Their Majesties will attend a reception in the Mansion House banquet hall.

