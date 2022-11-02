A 60-year-old man has died after being stabbed at a FedEx depot in Rotherham.

The man was found in a critical condition when police arrived at the parcel distribution warehouse on Rother Way at 9.39am on Tuesday.

He died at the scene and his family have since been informed.

A 48-year-old man from Sheffield has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.

Det Ch Insp Simon Palmer, who is leading the investigation, said officers are carrying out enquiries at the scene.

He said: "We are working hard to establish the circumstances of this tragic incident, which we know will be causing concern in the community."

Anyone with information should call 101.