Video report by Astrid Quinn

A mother who was forced to quit her job after her daughter developed brain cancer says she is worried about being able to keep a roof over their heads.

Wendy Larsen, from Grimsby, gave up working at a nursery to care for four-year-old Mila after the "heartbreaking" news in September that she had an aggressive tumour.

Despite surgery, Mila requires ongoing treatment, involving long-distance trips to hospital. The costs have left the family struggling to make ends meet.

"I feel like I have not had time to think," Wendy said. "And obviously at the moment it is a worry and a stress. On top of that is obviously keeping a roof above our head and making sure everything has been paid.

"Petrol goes up, parking, you're not at home so you have to buy food."

Mila was diagnosed with cancer after experiencing difficulty with the movement of her right side.

A scan showed a tumour and cyst taking up the left side of her brain.

Mila's mother Wendy is her full-time carer

Wendy said: "To be honest when me and her dad saw the results we thought that was it."

Mila was transferred to Sheffield Children’s Hospital and had successful surgery to remove the tumour.

But the family were told there was a high chance it could return. A crowdfunding page has been set up to cover the costs of future treatment.

A message on the page said: "Unfortunately, Mila’s mum hasn’t been able to work and still won't be able to work for some months yet and there are so many hidden costs as treatment continues, even just heating the house."

More than £6,000 has been donated so far.

Wendy said: "I'm so grateful for some of the donations, I don't even know some of the people. It has been overwhelming, it's been a blessing."

