A flock of sheep from Barnsley had an inadvertent makeover, leaving them all with a brand new pink hairstyle.

The group of rare Swiss Valais sheep should have white heads and black faces, but after their feeder was repainted at Cannon Hall Farm they unintentionally dyed their hair pink.

The farm wanted freshen up their feeder by painting it red, but eventually started to notice the flock's heads changing colour.

The whole flock has been given a pink rinse. Credit: Richard Nicholson

"As they've rubbed their heads against the feeder to get the food, the dye has transferred and every single one of them has pink hair," said farmer Richard Nicholson.

"At least we can say we have some very original looking animals here on the farm and they look very festive as we head towards Christmas."

The animals were unaffected by the accidental dye-job, which will eventually grow out.

